Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at £101.62

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £101.62 ($131.94).

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($194.75) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($142.82) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.92) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £2,360 ($3,064.14). 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON AZN opened at £116.96 ($151.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,722.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($122.84) and a twelve month high of £133.88 ($173.82). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of £121.34.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

