Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $70.09

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.62.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $94.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 36.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

