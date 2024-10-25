Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) PT at $91.50

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in GMS by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in GMS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMS opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GMS has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

