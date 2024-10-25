Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $21.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
