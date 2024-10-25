Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $21.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 149,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

