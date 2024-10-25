Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $22.70

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $288,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 730,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,880.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

