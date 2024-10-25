Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $63.00

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

RRR opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,201,601.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,201,601.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,868,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,868. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $10,426,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,987,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,265,000 after acquiring an additional 374,128 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4,050.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 325,727 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $14,384,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after acquiring an additional 251,855 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

