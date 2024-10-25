Brokers Issue Forecasts for WTFC Q4 Earnings

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $114.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.