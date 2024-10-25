Brokers Offer Predictions for Conifex Timber FY2026 Earnings

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Conifex Timber Trading Up 16.3 %
Conifex Timber stock opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11.
About Conifex Timber
Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
