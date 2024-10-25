BTIG Research Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $35.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.59.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $102,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,633.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,222,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

