Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $144.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

