Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $251.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,285,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

