Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $25.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

See Also

