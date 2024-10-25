Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$74.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.86.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.13. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total transaction of C$4,380,274.80. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total transaction of C$4,380,274.80. Insiders acquired 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Further Reading

