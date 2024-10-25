Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Target Price to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.35.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.8 %

FRU stock opened at C$14.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

