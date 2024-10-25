Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

