Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $182,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

