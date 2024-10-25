Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

