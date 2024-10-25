CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,746.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 868.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,823 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

