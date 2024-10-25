Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.94 ($16.24) and traded as high as €15.33 ($16.66). Carrefour shares last traded at €14.98 ($16.28), with a volume of 2,034,232 shares changing hands.

Carrefour Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.94.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

