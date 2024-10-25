Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,562 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

