Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.58.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $61.60 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Centene by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Centene by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

