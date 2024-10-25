Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $33.67 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

