CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,726 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average is $187.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $297.54.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

