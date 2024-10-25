CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HP were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after buying an additional 1,319,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after buying an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HP by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after acquiring an additional 287,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

