CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after buying an additional 1,737,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after buying an additional 1,564,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29,957.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 718,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000,000 after buying an additional 715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $322.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

