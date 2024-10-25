CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NOW opened at $956.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $880.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.95, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.