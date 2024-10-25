CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

