CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

