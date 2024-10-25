CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 322 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

VWO opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

