CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $268.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $274.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

