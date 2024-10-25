CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,560 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in NIKE by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NKE opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

