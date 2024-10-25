CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,357 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.