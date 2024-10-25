CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 786 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,752,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24,844.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $542,560,000 after buying an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2,429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 167,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $196.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average is $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

