Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 45,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 58,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

