Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 148.5% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $205.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

