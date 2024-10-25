Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

