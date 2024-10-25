Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.