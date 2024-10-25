Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $18.75. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 1,807 shares trading hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

