China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) versus N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) Head to Head Review

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N2OFF and China Green Agriculture”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $260,000.00 4.33 -$6.52 million N/A N/A China Green Agriculture $95.85 million 0.29 -$13.28 million ($2.02) -0.93

N2OFF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Green Agriculture.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04% China Green Agriculture -27.43% -22.74% -15.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares N2OFF and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of N2OFF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

N2OFF has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for N2OFF and China Green Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N2OFF 0 0 0 0 N/A China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

N2OFF beats China Green Agriculture on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin). It offers humic acid-based compound, blended, organic compound, slow-release, compound, highly concentrated water-soluble, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company also produces and sells bitcoins. The company also markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2023, the company operated a network of 1,328 distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to various countries, including India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

