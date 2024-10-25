Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cibus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBUS

Cibus Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Cibus has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 9,856.84%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cibus will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cibus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cibus by 24.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.