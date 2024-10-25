Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 109.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

