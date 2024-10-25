CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $230.30 and last traded at $229.41, with a volume of 298100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.14.

The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 744,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,316,000 after buying an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

