CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $535.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $26.87.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.