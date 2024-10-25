Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 643.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.7811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

