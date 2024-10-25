Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Free Report ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

