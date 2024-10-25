Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

