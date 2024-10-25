Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $232,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,356,000 after purchasing an additional 402,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $125.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 190.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $127.05.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

