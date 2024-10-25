Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Nasdaq by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,010,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 670,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

