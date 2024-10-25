Comparing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -74.38% 2.45% 0.70% Alpine Income Property Trust 6.72% 1.23% 0.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $57.06 million 2.77 -$63.20 million ($2.31) -1.34 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 5.71 $2.92 million $0.22 83.00

Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 509.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 63.98%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

