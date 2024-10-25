Comparing Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PDS Biotechnology and Dynavax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 1 3.20 Dynavax Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 358.20%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 119.75%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Dynavax Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$42.94 million ($1.36) -2.29 Dynavax Technologies $249.69 million 5.65 -$6.39 million $0.06 179.50

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -137.06% -66.12% Dynavax Technologies 6.88% 2.76% 1.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats PDS Biotechnology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. It also develops various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102, an investigational immunotherapy utilizing tumor-associated and immunologically active T cell receptor gamma alternate reading framed protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; and PDS0103 for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers. In addition, the company is developing PDS01ADC, a novel investigational Interleukin 12 fused antibody-drug conjugate that enhances the proliferation, potency, and longevity of T cells in the tumor microenvironment; and PDS0104, a novel investigational Tyrosinase-related Protein 2 targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against melanoma. Further, the company provides PDS0202, a novel investigational influenza vaccine that generates broad and robust antibody and T cell responses that provide protection against continually evolving strains of seasonal flu and potentially emerging pandemic flu. It has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. The company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clover Biopharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Co., Limited; Biological E. Limited; PT Bio Farma; Medigen Vaccine Biologics; and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.